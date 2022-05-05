Chipmaker MaxLinear to buy Silicon Motion Technology in $3.8 bln deal

Adds background

May 5 (Reuters) - Chipmaker MaxLinear Inc MXL.N said on Thursday it will buy Taiwan-based Silicon Motion Technology SIMO.O for $3.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

The offer price of $114.34 per share is at a 41% premium to Silicon Motion's close on Wednesday, when the deal talks were reported.

Qualcomm rival MediaTek 2454.TW Thad was also interested in buying Silicon Motion, according to media reports.

Silicon Motion, which makes NAND flash controllers, has been working with advisers and holding talks with potential suitors amid takeover interest, Bloomberg News reported in April.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

