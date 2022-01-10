Chipmaker Intel names David Zinsner as finance head

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O on Monday named David Zinsner as chief financial officer and executive vice president. Zinsner, who was also the finance head of Micron Technology Inc MU.O will take charge on Jan. 17.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

