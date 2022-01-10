US Markets
INTC

Chipmaker Intel hires David Zinsner as CFO from Micron

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

adds details on appointments

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O on Monday appointed Micron Technology Inc MU.O finance head David Zinsner as its chief financial officer and executive vice president.

Zinsner, who will assume charge on Jan. 17, joined Micron in 2018 and has more than 20 years of financial and operational experience in semiconductors and manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Micron said it has named Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana as interim CFO and is searching for a permanent finance head.

Intel said CFO George Davis will retire in May. Separately, the chipmaker said Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus will lead its client computing group, a segment that made up for more than half of its third-quarter revenue.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

