Chipmaker Intel forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates

January 25, 2024 — 04:03 pm EST

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O forecast quarterly revenue below market estimates on Thursday as it grapples with uncertain demand for its chips used in the traditional server and personal computer markets.

The Santa Clara, California-based company expects adjusted first-quarter revenue in the range of $12.2 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to analysts' average estimate of $14.50 billion, according to LSEG data.

