Chipmaker Infineon appoints new CEO to replace Reinhard Ploss in April

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Infineon IFXGn.DE, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, said its Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss would be replaced by Chief Operations Officer Jochen Hanebeck in April next year.

Hanebeck, a member of the executive board since 2016, was given a five-year CEO contract until March 2027, the German company added in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey)

