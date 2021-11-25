Chipmaker Infineon appoints new CEO to replace Reinhard Ploss in April

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Infineon, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, said its Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss would be replaced by Chief Operations Officer Jochen Hanebeck in April next year.

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Infineon IFXGn.DE, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, said its Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss would be replaced by Chief Operations Officer Jochen Hanebeck in April next year.

Hanebeck, a member of the executive board since 2016, was given a five-year CEO contract until March 2027, the German company added in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters