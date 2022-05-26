Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 bln deal
May 26 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O said on Thursday it will buy cloud service provider VMware Inc VMW.N in a $61 billion cash-and-stock deal to further diversify the chipmaker's business into enterprise software.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
