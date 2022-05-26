Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 bln deal
Adds share price, background
May 26 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O said on Thursday it will buy cloud service provider VMware Inc VMW.N in a $61 billion cash-and-stock deal to further diversify the chipmaker's business into enterprise software.
Broadcom's shares were up 1.6%, while those of VMWare were down nearly 1% in premarket trading.
The acquisition is the second biggest announced globally so far this year, after Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O in January.
Each VMware shareholder will get $142.50 per share, resulting in a premium of over 48% to the stock's close since the deal talks were first reported on May 22.
VMware shareholders will get $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of a Broadcom common stock for each VMware share held.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Former Fox News employee's suit accuses former anchorman of rape