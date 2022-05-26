US Markets
AVGO

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 bln deal

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Broadcom Inc said on Thursday it will buy cloud service provider VMware Inc in a $61 billion cash-and-stock deal to further diversify the chipmaker's business into enterprise software.

Adds share price, background

May 26 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc AVGO.O said on Thursday it will buy cloud service provider VMware Inc VMW.N in a $61 billion cash-and-stock deal to further diversify the chipmaker's business into enterprise software.

Broadcom's shares were up 1.6%, while those of VMWare were down nearly 1% in premarket trading.

The acquisition is the second biggest announced globally so far this year, after Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O in January.

Each VMware shareholder will get $142.50 per share, resulting in a premium of over 48% to the stock's close since the deal talks were first reported on May 22.

VMware shareholders will get $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of a Broadcom common stock for each VMware share held.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO VMW MSFT ATVI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular