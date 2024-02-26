Chipmaker Broadcom sells remote access unit to KKR in $4 billion deal

Adds details from release in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom AVGO.Ois selling its business which allows users to access desktops and applications from any device to KKR KKR.N in a deal valued at about $4 billion, the private equity firm said on Monday.

The end-user computing (EUC) unit will become a standalone company and will continue to be run by its existing management team led by Shankar Iyer, KKR said in a statement.

Reuters first reported the deal on Saturday, citing sources who said KKR prevailed in the auction for the end-user computing (EUC) unit over other private equity firms including EQT EQTAB.ST.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)

