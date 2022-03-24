Chipmaker AT&S expects shortages to persist well into 2023

Austria-based circuit board manufacturer AT&S sees the global semiconductor shortage persisting well into 2023, its chief executive, Andreas Gerstenmayer, said on Thursday.

The IC substrate market - used in notebooks and PCs - will stay tighter for even longer, until 2025, Gerstenmayer told Reuters.

He added that the company would try to pass on cost increases to customers, including those stemming from the construction of a new plant in Malaysia, though AT&S is still within its budgetary range.

Around 1.7 billion euros ($1.87 billion) are expected to be invested into the new plant over a period of five years as the company tries to keep up with booming demand.

