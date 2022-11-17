US Markets
INTC

Chipmaker Astera Labs valued at over $3 bln after latest fundraise

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 17, 2022 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Astera Labs said on Thursday it was valued at $3.15 billion following a late-stage funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research, signaling investors' bullishness on the semiconductor sector.

The company raised $150 million in the latest round amid upbeat long-term outlook for chips, especially as growth in artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and machine learning segments booms.

Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, which typically stays away from big technology wagers, said earlier this week it had bought more than $4.1 billion in TSMC stock.

Astera Labs has expanded its board of directors, added new product lines to its portfolio, increased its workforce and also added two new research and design centers in Vancouver and Toronto this year.

The California-based company provides data and memory connectivity solutions and counts tech giants such as Intel INTC.O, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW, TSM.N, and Amazon.com's AMZN.O AWS among its partners.

Existing investors, including Atreides Management, Intel Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures also participated in the funding round.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
TSM
AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.