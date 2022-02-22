Chipmaker ASMI forecasts rise in first-quarter revenue after record Q4

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published

Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International on Tuesday forecast a rise in first-quarter revenue after reporting record orders in the fourth quarter of last year.

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International ASMI.AS on Tuesday forecast a rise in first-quarter revenue after reporting record orders in the fourth quarter of last year.

ASMI expects revenue of between 500 million and 530 million euros ($567 million to $601 million) in the first three months of the year, against 491.3 million euros recorded in the previous three months.

($1 = 0.8820 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by David Goodman)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More