Chipmaker ASM sees sales rising further after record Q3

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Semiconductor supplier ASM International ASMI.AS on Wednesday forecast a further rise in sales in the fourth quarter, after a record third quarter, on the back of solid demand in the logic and foundry segments.

It sees sales coming to 310-330 million euros ($345-367 million) on a currency comparable level in the fourth quarter, with bookings of 290-310 million euros.

That guidance does not include $61 million of proceeds related to the settlement of arbitration proceedings with Kokusai Electric Corporation.

In the third quarter, ASM International's sales rose 4% from the previous quarter to a record of 271 million euros, it also said on Wednesday, outperforming consensus for a fifth straight quarter.

A major driver of the rise in sales and new orders was high demand in the foundry and logic segments, which the company said it expects to continue into the first part of 2020.

For the full year, the Netherlands-based company still expects to significantly outperform the semiconductor wafer fab equipment market, which it sees declining by a high teens percentage.

The semiconductor equipment manufacturer also announced it was bringing forward part of its 2019 dividend as an interim payout of 1 euro per share, returning cash to shareholders after receiving half of the $115 million cash proceeds from the litigation settlement.

