Chipmaker ASM reports order slump, citing softening market conditions

April 25, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International ASMI.AS on Tuesday reported a drop in first-quarter orders, citing softening market conditions.

The Amsterdam-listed company registered orders totalling 647.4 million euros ($710.20 million), well below the 705.7 million euros in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9116 euros)

