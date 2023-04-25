Chipmaker ASM reports order slump, citing softening market conditions

April 25 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International ASMI.AS on Tuesday reported a drop in first-quarter orders, citing softening market conditions.

The Amsterdam-listed company registered orders totalling 647.4 million euros ($710.20 million), well below the 705.7 million euros in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9116 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit Editing by David Goodman )

