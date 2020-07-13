Chipmaker Analog Devices to buy Maxim Integrated for $20.91 bln

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc ADI.O said on Monday it offered to buy Maxim Integrated Products Inc MXIM.O, an industry peer, for $20.91 billion in an all-stock deal.

Under the terms, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of Analog Devices stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

