Chip Stocks To Consider As the Market Wavers

Fund managers and investors have seen substantial gains since the beginning of the year and are looking for a reason to pull profits off the table. The coronavirus seems as good a reason as any to correct this richly valued market. The chip segment is hot right now, and it’s only going to get hotter. Leading chip stocks like Nvidia NVDA, Intel INTC, and TSMC TSM are leading the technological revolution in datacenters, and today’s drop increases their attractiveness. This market may still have more room to fall. I wouldn’t put any sizable positions on yet.

I discuss other implications of the coronavirus in my article: How The Coronavirus May Be Impacting Your Portfolio.

