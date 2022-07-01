Chip stocks fall as Micron outlook signals easing demand

By Sayantani Ghosh

July 1 (Reuters) - A handful of chipmakers including Micron and AMD have signaled waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes consumer and corporate spending, while easing a two-year global semiconductor shortage that was exacerbated by supply-chain disruptions.

Micron Technology Inc MU.O, a maker of memory chips, forecast on Thursday much worse-than-expected revenue for the current quarter and said the market had "weakened considerably in a very short period of time."

Chip stocks fell on Friday including those of Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW and MediaTek 2454.TW, Dutch chip-gear maker ASML ASML.AS, Franco-Italian firm STMicroelectronics STM.PA, STM.MI and Germany's Infineon IFXGn.DE.

Through the pandemic, chipmakers were overwhelmed trying to meet big orders from makers of smartphones and personal computers (PCs) that saw a surge in demand from people working from home. The resulting chip shortage led companies, including automakers, to slash production, delay shipments and pay steep premiums for key chips.

Recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China had global executives issuing grave warnings about supply chokepoints until recently.

On the flipside, China's curbs slammed consumer demand and boosted inflation in the world's second-largest economy, resulting in a steep fall in sales of smartphones and PCs.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O flagged last month a slowdown in PC sales this year after two years of strong demand.

"We believe it will take a one-two quarters for the smartphone and PC customers to burn off the excess inventory before starting a rebuild," Needham analysts wrote in a note, discussing Micron's results.

Micron said China's recent lockdowns caused a 30% drop in its China revenue in the current quarter.

Industrywide shipments of smartphones to China - the world's biggest smartphone market - are expected to shrink by 18% this year, according to Gartner. It expects worldwide shipments to drop 7% due to supply chain snarls and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner, was expecting chip demand and supply to equal out next year but predicts that cycle will be brought forward to this year. He said the declining smartphone market was not expected to be offset by any surge in chip demand from automakers.

Still, Micron executives said they were confident about demand for their chips in the long term, and industry analysts said there was still a lot of demand for chips used in EVs, 5G and high-speed computing.

COMING SHIFT

TSMC 2330.TW, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has seen its major clients cut chip orders for the rest of 2022, Taiwanese daily Digitimes said on Friday, citing industry sources. TSMC declined to comment.

No. 1 memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, in an attempt to check an inventory glut, temporarily halted new procurement orders and asked some suppliers to delay or cut shipments of components for several weeks, Nikkei said last month.

"I think the extent of the shift has definitely been bigger than anyone was anticipating in the ecosystem," Micron's chief business officer, Sumit Sadana, said on Thursday.

As well, inflation is the highest in years in many countries including the United States, which has increased the risk of recession and is leading to job cuts and tightening budgets.

Tesla TSLA.O, which uses hundreds of chips in its electric cars, has shuttered a California office and laid off about 200 workers. CEO Elon Musk previously said he had a "super bad" feeling about the economy and that the company needs to cut salaried staff by about 10%.

Earlier this week, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said chip shortages were easing and starting to offset supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, Ben Blanchard in Taipei, Byungwook Kim in Seoul and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Anil D'Silva)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.