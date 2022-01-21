Chip Stocks: Why NVDA, AMAT, AMD and MU Are Moving Lower Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Chip stocks are on the move Friday and we’re diving into the news pushing shares lower today!

So why are chip stocks taking a beating? For one thing, the market is feeling it today as investors flee risking stocks with rising inflation. For another, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) dropped in price today, which can have a negative effect on computer part companies.

Of course, we also have to tackle the latest news from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The chipmaker is expanding its production capabilities with two new plants. Even more interesting is the fact these plants will be built in Ohio.

Keeping these factors in mind, let’s go over the latest chip stocks movement below!

Chip Stocks On the Move Today

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) shares are still down slightly as of Friday afternoon. Alongside that is some 47 million shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is just above that at 47.7 million shares.

(NASDAQ: ) shares are still down slightly as of Friday afternoon. Alongside that is some 47 million shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is just above that at 47.7 million shares. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT ) stock is up next with shares up slightly following a heavy dip earlier this morning. With that comes almost 7 million units moving, as compared to its daily average trading volume of 7.5 million shares.

(NASDAQ: ) stock is up next with shares up slightly following a heavy dip earlier this morning. With that comes almost 7 million units moving, as compared to its daily average trading volume of 7.5 million shares. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) shares are another that was down earlier but has since recovered from that fall. In this case, the company’s moved nearly as many shares as its daily average trading volume of 61.6 million.

(NASDAQ: ) shares are another that was down earlier but has since recovered from that fall. In this case, the company’s moved nearly as many shares as its daily average trading volume of 61.6 million. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock is still slipping today with shares down 2.3% as of this writing. That comes with 17 million shares traded, as compared to the daily average trading volume of 19.7 million shares.

There’s more stock market news for traders to dive into below!

