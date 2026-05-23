This Chip Stock Soared 325%. Why One Investor Still Sold $89 Million Worth

Key Points

Pertento Partners reduced its SIMO holding by 738,875 shares; the estimated trade value was $89.68 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

The quarter-end SIMO position value fell by $60.41 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes over the period.

Post-trade, the fund held 412,536 SIMO shares valued at $46.32 million.

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Pertento Partners cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the first quarter, selling 738,875 shares in an estimated $89.68 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

Pertento Partners LLP disclosed in a May 14, 2026, SEC filing that it reduced its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 738,875 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was $89.68 million, calculated using the average closing price from January through March 2026. The fund’s quarter-end SIMO position was valued at $46.32 million, with total position value changing by $60.41 million over the period.

What else to know

Top holdings post-filing: NYSE:USFD: $170.91 million (18.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:IESC: $110.18 million (11.7% of AUM) NYSE:PRMB: $99.80 million (10.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:CLBT: $91.81 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:PSMT: $78.96 million (8.4% of AUM)

As of Friday, SIMO shares were priced at $276.14, up about 325% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $276.14 Market Capitalization $9.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.06 billion Net Income (TTM) $169.97 million

Company snapshot

SIMO designs and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state drives (SSDs), embedded storage, and specialized SSDs for industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

The firm generates revenue primarily by selling controller chips and storage solutions to device manufacturers, module makers, and hyperscale data center operators.

It serves NAND flash makers, electronics OEMs, hyperscalers, and independent electronics distributors across global markets, including Asia, the United States, and Europe.

Silicon Motion Technology is a leading supplier of NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, operating at scale with a global customer base. The company leverages proprietary technology and a diversified product portfolio to address the needs of computing, enterprise, and industrial storage markets. Its established relationships with major OEMs and flash memory producers underpin a competitive edge in the fast-evolving semiconductor sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks more like profit-taking after a spectacular run than a loss of confidence in the business. When a stock has climbed more than 300% in a year, even committed shareholders often rebalance positions and lock in gains.



What's interesting is that the trim comes as Silicon Motion's underlying business appears to be accelerating. First-quarter revenue surged 105% year over year to $342.1 million, while net income climbed to $66.8 million, or $1.97 per diluted ADS. The company also guided for another strong quarter ahead, forecasting revenue growth of 15% to 20% sequentially.



Management pointed to market share gains in embedded storage controllers, growing demand for automotive products, and expanding exposure to AI infrastructure. Perhaps most notably, Silicon Motion said its enterprise-focused MonTitan platform will enter volume production earlier than expected, with customer ramps planned across five tier-one cloud service providers later this year.



For long-term investors, the key takeaway is that this wasn't a full exit. Pertento still held a meaningful $46.3 million position at quarter-end. That suggests the fund may be reducing risk after a huge rally while maintaining exposure to what could be one of the more compelling AI-adjacent growth stories in the storage semiconductor market.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cellebrite, Ies, and Primo Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.