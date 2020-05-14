Chip specialist AT&S's full-year core profit down 22% on expansion cost

VIENNA, May 14 (Reuters) - Printed circuit boards maker AT&S ATSV.VI said on Thursday that core profit and revenue in its current first quarter were on the previous year's level after posting a 22% decline for the financial year due to investments in its expansion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 194.5 million euros ($210 million) on revenue of 1.0 billion euros in the business year through end-March.

The company, which produces circuit boards for smartphones and tablets and supplies firms such as Apple AAPL.O, Intel INTC.O and major European auto suppliers, shied away from a forecast for the full year, saying it would provide one as soon as it was possible to better assess the economic environment.

($1 = 0.9256 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)

