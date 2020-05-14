AAPL

Chip specialist AT&S's full-year core profit down 22% on expansion cost

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published

Printed circuit boards maker AT&S said on Thursday that core profit and revenue in its current first quarter were on the previous year's level after posting a 22% decline for the financial year due to investments in its expansion.

VIENNA, May 14 (Reuters) - Printed circuit boards maker AT&S ATSV.VI said on Thursday that core profit and revenue in its current first quarter were on the previous year's level after posting a 22% decline for the financial year due to investments in its expansion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 194.5 million euros ($210 million) on revenue of 1.0 billion euros in the business year through end-March.

The company, which produces circuit boards for smartphones and tablets and supplies firms such as Apple AAPL.O, Intel INTC.O and major European auto suppliers, shied away from a forecast for the full year, saying it would provide one as soon as it was possible to better assess the economic environment.

($1 = 0.9256 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL INTC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More