Chip shortage weighs on car sector recovery - Volkswagen CEO

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - An ongoing shortage of crucial semiconductors is the only factor weighing on a global recovery of the car sector from the coronavirus crisis, Herbert Diess, chief executive of Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, said on Thursday.

Demand is picking up in the United States, Brazil and China, Diess said at the Hannover Messe trade fair, adding the world's second-largest carmaker was also working through high order intake in Europe.

"The only thing that is currently limiting and slowing down this recovery is the critical supply situation worldwide with regard to various semiconductor types," Diess said.

Diess' remarks came a day after U.S. peer Ford Motor Co F.N outlined another series of plant shutdowns due to the shortage, with five facilities in the United States and one in Turkey affected.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.