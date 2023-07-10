Chip-related shares lift Japan's Nikkei after 5 days of losses

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday after five straight sessions of losses as investors scooped up chip-related stocks, with sentiment supported by the end of a sell-off in exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The Nikkei index .N225 gained 0.28% to 32,279.88 by the midday break. The broader Topix index .TOPX edged up 0.13% to 2,246.24.

"Investors bought back stocks following the five-straight session of losses. They are now looking for a new catalyst, which could be a firm corporate outlook to be released shortly," said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head of Phillip Securities Japan.

"Or the market could fall during the summer as it does typically at this time of the year."

Chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest 6857.T jumped 3.57% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T gained 0.6%.

Shares in Sumco 3436.T surged 5.69% after a report said Japan would give the major producer of silicon wafers a subsidy of up to 75 billion yen ($530 million) to fund additional capacity.

Socionext 6526.T lost 4.68% ahead of the pricing of its shares as its top shareholders, including Panasonic Holdings 6752.T and Development Bank of Japan sold their entire stake in the chip-design company. The price of shares will be set on any day between Tuesday and Thursday.

Phillip Securities' Masuzawa said the end of asset managers selling of shares in exchange traded funds was positive factor to the market.

Strategists estimated ETF managers sold shares worth more than 1 trillion yen in their ETFs by Monday ahead of their dividend distribution dates.

Mitsubishi Motor 7211.T rose 4.11% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei. Its peer Toyota Motor 7203.T lost 1.7% and Honda Motor 7267.T slipped 0.55%, sending the automakers index .ITEQP.T down 1.02%, the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Of the 225 Nikkei components, 125 stocks rose and 96 fell, with four being flat.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

