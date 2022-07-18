Chip parts supplier IQE files lawsuit against Tower Semiconductor

July 18 (Reuters) - Chip components supplier IQE IQE.L said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor TSEM.TA on the grounds of misappropriation of its intellectual property.

IQE said it filed its complaint in the U.S. Federal Court in California.

Tower Semiconductor, which is being bought out by chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

