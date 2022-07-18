US Markets
TSEM

Chip parts supplier IQE files lawsuit against Tower Semiconductor

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Chip components supplier IQE said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor on the grounds of misappropriation of its intellectual property.

July 18 (Reuters) - Chip components supplier IQE IQE.L said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor TSEM.TA on the grounds of misappropriation of its intellectual property.

IQE said it filed its complaint in the U.S. Federal Court in California.

Tower Semiconductor, which is being bought out by chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSEM INTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular