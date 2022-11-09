US Markets

Chip maker TSMC plans multibillion-dollar Arizona factory expansion - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

November 09, 2022 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TW is preparing a multibillion-dollar factory investment in Arizona in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The scale of the investment is expected to be roughly similar to the $12 billion it committed two years ago, according to the report.

