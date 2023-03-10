US Markets

Chip equipment maker ASMPT draws takeover interest - Bloomberg News

March 10, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

March 10 (Reuters) - Semiconductor equipment maker ASMPT Ltd 0522.HK is attracting takeover interest from private-equity companies, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Private-equity firm PAG is among the companies that have expressed interest to take the Hong Kong-listed company private, the report said, adding that "PAG has sounded out several lenders about financing the potential deal".

