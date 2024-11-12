News & Insights

Chiome Bioscience Revises Forecast Amid Financial Challenges

November 12, 2024 — 02:53 am EST

Chiome Bioscience Inc. (JP:4583) has released an update.

Chiome Bioscience Inc. reported a decline in net sales to 422 million yen for the nine months ending September 2024, with continued losses in operating and net incomes. Despite challenging financial results, the company revised its forecast for the drug discovery support business to 720 million yen, reflecting a more optimistic outlook for this segment.

