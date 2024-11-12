News & Insights

Chino Corporation’s Growth and Dividend Strategy Unveiled

November 12, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Chino Corporation (JP:6850) has released an update.

Chino Corporation reported a 9.7% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 13,166 million yen, and a 16.7% rise in operating profit to 1,066 million yen. The company also announced a forecasted annual dividend increase as part of its financial strategy for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Investors may find the company’s growth and dividend plans promising for future returns.

