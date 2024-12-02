Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Updates Board and Committee Roles

Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited (HK:1556) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and listed on the stock exchange under the code 1556, has announced the composition of its board of directors. The board includes a mix of executive directors and independent non-executive directors, reflecting a diverse leadership structure. Additionally, the board oversees three key committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, with various directors chairing and participating in these committees.

For further insights into HK:1556 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.