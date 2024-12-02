News & Insights

Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Updates Board and Committee Roles

December 02, 2024 — 08:44 am EST

Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited (HK:1556) has released an update.

Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and listed on the stock exchange under the code 1556, has announced the composition of its board of directors. The board includes a mix of executive directors and independent non-executive directors, reflecting a diverse leadership structure. Additionally, the board oversees three key committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, with various directors chairing and participating in these committees.

