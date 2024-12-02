Chinney Kin Wing Appoints Experienced Director to Strengthen Financial Oversight

Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited (HK:1556) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Kit-Sum Ling as an independent non-executive director and a member of its audit committee, effective December 2, 2024. With extensive experience in accounting and auditing, Ms. Ling is expected to bring valuable expertise to the company, further strengthening its governance and financial oversight. Her impressive background includes serving as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and holding various roles in public service and other listed companies.

For further insights into HK:1556 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.