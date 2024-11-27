News & Insights

Stocks

Chinney Investments Foresees Recovery Amid Revenue Dip

November 27, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chinney Investments, Limited (HK:0216) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chinney Investments, Limited reported a significant drop in revenue for the first half of 2024, primarily due to deferred property sales pending regulatory approvals, resulting in a HK$69 million net loss. However, the company anticipates improved financial results in the second half following the issuance of a Certificate of Completion for their Guangzhou project. Despite challenging market conditions in China, Chinney Investments is optimistic about improving sales and maintaining strong occupancy in their well-located investment properties.

For further insights into HK:0216 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.