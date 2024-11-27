Chinney Investments Foresees Recovery Amid Revenue Dip

Chinney Investments, Limited (HK:0216) has released an update.

Chinney Investments, Limited reported a significant drop in revenue for the first half of 2024, primarily due to deferred property sales pending regulatory approvals, resulting in a HK$69 million net loss. However, the company anticipates improved financial results in the second half following the issuance of a Certificate of Completion for their Guangzhou project. Despite challenging market conditions in China, Chinney Investments is optimistic about improving sales and maintaining strong occupancy in their well-located investment properties.

