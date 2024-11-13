Chinlink International to Review Financial Results and Dividend

Chinlink International Holdings Limited (HK:0997) has released an update.

Chinlink International Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This meeting is poised to provide insights into the company’s recent financial performance, which could influence investor sentiment.

