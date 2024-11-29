Chinlink Faces Financial Challenges Amid Market Fluctuations

Chinlink International Holdings Limited (HK:0997) has released an update.
Chinlink International Holdings Limited has reported a challenging financial period for the six months ending September 2024, with a significant loss before tax of HK$254.8 million, compared to HK$120.7 million in the same period last year. The company’s total revenue decreased slightly to HK$44.4 million, and it experienced substantial losses from investment property valuations. Despite the downturn, Chinlink continues to navigate its financial landscape amid fluctuating market conditions.
