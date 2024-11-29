News & Insights

Chinlink Faces Financial Challenges Amid Market Fluctuations

November 29, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Chinlink International Holdings Limited (HK:0997) has released an update.

Chinlink International Holdings Limited has reported a challenging financial period for the six months ending September 2024, with a significant loss before tax of HK$254.8 million, compared to HK$120.7 million in the same period last year. The company’s total revenue decreased slightly to HK$44.4 million, and it experienced substantial losses from investment property valuations. Despite the downturn, Chinlink continues to navigate its financial landscape amid fluctuating market conditions.

For further insights into HK:0997 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

