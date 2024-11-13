Ching Lee Holdings to Announce Interim Results and Dividend

Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. (HK:3728) has released an update.

Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider recommending an interim dividend. Investors are keenly watching for these updates as they could influence the company’s stock performance.

