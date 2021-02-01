Chinese Yuan Fund (CYB) Hits 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum Wisdomtree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund CYB is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 14.7% from its 52-week low price of $24.20/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

CYB in Focus

This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy ETF seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in China available to foreign investors and changes in value of the Chinese Yuan relative to the U.S. dollar. It charges 45 bps in fees.

Why the Move?

China’s yuan has been on a winning streak. China’s apparent efficiency in handling the coronavirus pandemic as opposed to the other countries or continents has probably given strength to the yuan. The continuous inflow toward China’s bonds and stocks will probably make the currency the strongest in about three decades, predicted by one yuan bull, as quoted on Bloomberg.

China’s onshore markets have lately amassed about tens of billions of dollars worth of foreign investment this year thanks to equity gains backed by its economic recovery. This in turn strengthened demand for the renminbi that is needed to pick shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the Financial Times article noted.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 11.90. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.