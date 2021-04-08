Chinese Web Firm Meitu Buys $10M More in Bitcoin
Chinese app developer Meitu said Thursday it purchased 175.6 bitcoin for $10 million, bringing its total holdings of the cryptocurrency to over 940 coins.
- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed company has invested $100 million in bitcoin and ether positions since adopting a “cryptocurrency investment plan” in early March.
- The company is part of a broader trend of publicly traded firms diversifying their cash treasury with bitcoin during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Notably, Meitu, which also owns ETH, said it is buying crypto to prep for a “foray into the blockchain industry.”
- Meitu held 31,000 ETH and over 940 BTC Thursday. It has invested roughly the same amount in both cryptos, though the ETH position, at nearly $64 million, was worth more at press time.
