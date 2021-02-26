Hywin Holdings, which provides wealth management services in China, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $48 million in an initial public offering.



Hywin states that it is the third largest third-party wealth management service provider in China. The company provides wealth management services, insurance brokerage services, and asset management services to its clients, and its largest business to date has been in wealth management.



The Shanghai, China-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $199 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HYW. Hywin Holdings filed confidentially on August 11, 2020. Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Chinese wealth management services provider Hywin Holdings files for a $48 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.