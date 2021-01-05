Chinese watchdog says it will encourage rural bank mergers

China's top banking watchdog said on Tuesday it would encourage the founders of rural banks to replenish capital, and will push forward mergers and acquisitions in the sector in an orderly manner.

It will also bring in investors to acquire and inject capital into rural banks, China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

