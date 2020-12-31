Chinese watchdog asks internet platforms to check on fintech operations

Cheng Leng
Yilei Sun
Ryan Woo
BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator on Thursday said that all internet platforms should investigate and rectify their fintech businesses to ensure they comply with regulatory requirements.

China's financial regulators has summoned Alibaba's 9988.HK financial technology affiliate Ant Group 688688.SS for talks recently over outstanding problems.

