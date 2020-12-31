Chinese watchdog asks internet platforms to check on fintech operations

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator on Thursday said that all internet platforms should investigate and rectify their fintech businesses to ensure they comply with regulatory requirements.

China's financial regulators has summoned Alibaba's 9988.HK financial technology affiliate Ant Group 688688.SS for talks recently over outstanding problems.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Yilei Sun and Ryan Woo Editing by David Goodman)

