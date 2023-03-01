IQ

Chinese video streaming platform iQIYI to raise $600 mln through convertible bonds

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 01, 2023 — 05:20 am EST

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Chinese video streaming company iQIYI Inc IQ.O said on Wednesday it would raise $600 million through the issue of convertible notes and use the funds to repay debt.

U.S.-listed shares of iQIYI were down nearly 7% in premarket trading.

Video-streaming app Bilibili 9626.HK, BILI.O, e-commerce group Pinduoduo PDD.O and peers have recently piled into the convertible debt boom. Bilibili in January raised money through a discounted sale of its American depositary shares for repurchasing a convertible note.

iQIYI, China's answer to Netflix, has recorded quarterly profits only a couple of times and is expected to report its first annual profit this fiscal year since going public.

iQIYI has made several hit drama series, including "The Long Night" and "The Wind Blows From Longxi". Its original variety shows, "The Rap of China" and "The Big Band", have also been major topics on social media.

The convertible notes will mature on March 15, 2028, the company said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IQ
BILI
PDD
BIDU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.