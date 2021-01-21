Chinese vaping firm RLX raises $1.4 billion in U.S. IPO - source

By Chibuike Oguh and Echo Wang

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chinese vaping firm RLX Technology Inc RLX.N sold shares in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday at $12 a piece, above its target range, to raise $1.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The IPO values Beijing-based RLX at $18.6 billion. The company had set an initial target price range of $8-$10 per share for a sale of around 116.5 million shares. RLX did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York and Echo Wang in Miami; Additional Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong)

