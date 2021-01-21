US Markets

Chinese vaping firm RLX raises $1.4 billion in U.S. IPO - source

Contributors
Chibuike Oguh Reuters
Echo Wang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Chinese vaping firm RLX Technology Inc sold shares in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday at $12 a piece, above its target range, to raise $1.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

By Chibuike Oguh and Echo Wang

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chinese vaping firm RLX Technology Inc RLX.N sold shares in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday at $12 a piece, above its target range, to raise $1.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The IPO values Beijing-based RLX at $18.6 billion. The company had set an initial target price range of $8-$10 per share for a sale of around 116.5 million shares. RLX did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York and Echo Wang in Miami; Additional Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; +332-219-1834; Reuters Messaging: chibuike.oguh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular