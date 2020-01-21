IPOs

Chinese urban designer Goxus files for a $14 million US IPO

Goxus, a property management consulting and design services firm in China, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $14 million in an initial public offering.

The Beijing, China-based company plans to raise $14 million by offering 1.5 million shares at a price range of $8 to $10. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Goxus would command a market value of $149 million.

Goxus was founded in 2010 and booked $52 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GOXS. Goxus filed confidentially on October 22, 2019. Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

