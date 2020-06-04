MingZhu Logistics Holdings, which provides trucking and logistics services in China, lowered the range for its upcoming IPO on Thursday.



The Guangdong, China-based company now plans to raise $12 million by offering 3 million shares at $4. The company had previously filed to offer the same number of shares at a range of $4.00 to $4.50. At the revised price point, MingZhu Logistics Holdings will raise -6% less in proceeds than previously anticipated to command a market value just below $50 million. If it prices at a market cap less than $50 million, MingZhu Logistics will not be included in our stats.



MingZhu Logistics Holdings was founded in 2002 and booked $29 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol YGMZ. ViewTrade is the sole bookrunner on the deal



The article Chinese trucking company MingZhu Logistics decreases range ahead of $12 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



