Chinese treasury futures up after Premier says to weigh more RRR cuts

Chinese government bond futures edged up in early trade on Tuesday after Premier Li Keqiang said the government will consider rolling out more measures to lower financing costs for the real economy.

Chinese 10-year treasury futures for March delivery CFTH0, the most traded contract, rose 0.11% at market open, and were last up 0.08% at 98.050.

Yields on China's 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR were seen down about one basis point.

Li said the government will study rolling out measures including broad-based and "targeted" cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), relending and rediscounting.

