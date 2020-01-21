Chinese treasury futures rise on investor worries over China virus

SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Chinese government bond futures rose in early trade on Wednesday due to rising investor worries over the spread of a new strain of virus and its possible consequences.

Chinese 10-year treasury futures for March delivery CFTH0, the most traded contract, climbed as much as 0.3% in early trade to 99.445. It traded up 0.09% at 99.24 as of 0204 GMT.

Yields on China's 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR fell below 3% in morning trade for the first time since August.

The toll from the Wuhan coronavirus in China rose to six deaths on Tuesday and the first case was reported in the United States, sending markets tumbling on fears of economic damage as tourists canceled travel plans and airports stepped up screening.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.