Chinese treasury futures rise on investor worries over China virus

Contributors
Winni Zhou Reuters
David Stanway Reuters
Published

Chinese government bond futures rose in early trade on Wednesday due to rising investor worries over the spread of a new strain of virus and its possible consequences.

SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Chinese government bond futures rose in early trade on Wednesday due to rising investor worries over the spread of a new strain of virus and its possible consequences.

Chinese 10-year treasury futures for March delivery CFTH0, the most traded contract, climbed as much as 0.3% in early trade to 99.445. It traded up 0.09% at 99.24 as of 0204 GMT.

Yields on China's 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR fell below 3% in morning trade for the first time since August.

The toll from the Wuhan coronavirus in China rose to six deaths on Tuesday and the first case was reported in the United States, sending markets tumbling on fears of economic damage as tourists canceled travel plans and airports stepped up screening.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More