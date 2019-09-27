Chinese transportation company MingZhu Logistics files for a $13 million US IPO

MingZhu Logistics Holdings, which provides trucking services and logistics in China, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $13 million in an initial public offering.



The Guangdong, China-based company was founded in 2002 and booked $28 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol YGMZ. MingZhu Logistics Holdings filed confidentially on August 2, 2019. ViewTrade is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

