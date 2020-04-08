Chinese traders' bets on repeat tax cut push metals into backwardation

By Tom Daly

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - Metal traders are betting China will soon reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on its manufacturing sector for the third year in a row, placing trades that will see them cash in if a cut is confirmed, three traders said this week.

China classes nonferrous metals such as copper and nickel as manufactured goods, and the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), unlike other commodities bourses, includes VAT in its prices.

Speculation on a VAT cut to 10% from 13% last week pushed the May and June copper prices into backwardation, two of the traders said, a market structure where prompt futures prices are higher than those for later months, indicating strong near-term demand or expectations that prices will fall.

Prospects for a VAT cut have also prompted brokerages to take more short positions - bets that prices will drop - on June copper, ShFE data showed on Tuesday, with lead, nickel and zinc flipping into backwardation as well.

"Either people know there is a VAT cut coming or there are big bets on one, that is for sure," said Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at broker Marex Spectron.

The spread between May copper SCFc2 and the June contract SCFc3 stood at 60 yuan ($8.49) a tonne on Wednesday, after hitting 90 yuan on April 3, widest between the second and third months since March 14, 2019.

The May-June zinc spread hit 60 yuan a tonne on Tuesday, widest since Dec. 27.

China flagged the last VAT cut - to 13% from 16% - on March 5, 2019 but did not say when it would come into force until 10 days later.

That gave traders a chance to profit by buying up near-month contracts and selling further down the curve, pushing copper spreads to a peak of 450 yuan a tonne before Beijing announced the cut was effective from April.

Beijing also reduced the VAT the previous year from May 2018 and traders have been anticipating a cut this spring given the massive economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has already raised export tax rebates on some products and is studying policies including tax reduction as it looks to get the economy back on track.

"Last year was exclusively about VAT cut whereas it is also possible that expected fiscal stimulus might lead to tightness as there could well be some bottlenecks in the supply chain," Wolf said.

($1 = 7.0632 yuan)

