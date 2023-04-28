Chinese trader COFCO delivers 900,000 tns of sugar to ICE exchange

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Chinese commodities trader COFCO International has delivered 900,000 tonnes of raw sugar to the International Exchange (ICE) on the expiry of the May contract, a very large amount of the product from a single company, traders said on Friday.

The sugar being delivered by COFCO is all of Brazilian origin and will be made available to the companies taking delivery of the product at ports in the country, most likely the Santos port, the traders added.

It is estimated that at least 15 Panamax-size vessels, each with capacity for 60,000 tonnes or more, will be needed to take all the sugar the Chinese company is delivering.

COFCO has a large sugar operation in Brazil, with four mills, and also buys sugar from other producers in the country for its trading operations. The company also operates the 12A port terminal in Santos.

The company did not immediately return a request for comment about the large operation.

Sugar prices have skyrocketed in the last weeks to hit the highest in more than 11 years amid a global supply tightness and delays to the Brazilian harvest.

Total deliveries on the expiry of ICE's May contract SBc1 on Friday were seen at 18,494 lots, or around 940,000 tonnes, the traders said.

Singapore trader Wilmar WLIL.SI was said to be the largest receiver of the sugar, with more than 12,000 lots, or 620,000 tonnes.

ICE will release official data on the deliveries on Monday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

