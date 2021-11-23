Chinese Tesla-wannabe flaunts speed and control

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-car maker Xpeng is showing off some impressive financial roadworthiness. It tripled sales to 25,666 units in the three months to the end of September, compared to a year earlier. That revved up revenue by 187%, despite supply-chain snarls. That’s impressive, but so are the figures further down the release https://ir.xiaopeng.com/news/news-details/2021/XPeng-Reports-Third-Quarter-2021-Unaudited-Financial-Results/default.aspx on Tuesday.

The company run by He Xiaopeng boosted the top line without a commensurate acceleration in general expenses, which rose less than 30%. Rival Nio’s spending on admin and the like almost doubled https://ir.nio.com/news-events/news-releases/news-release-details/nio-inc-reports-unaudited-third-quarter-2021 in the quarter to fuel its 117% sales growth, despite cost controls. At the same time, Xpeng is keeping the pedal to the metal for research and development, splurging twice as much as last year. That supports a commitment to staying ahead in autonomous driving.

Even after a more than 8% jump on the results, its shares trade at 4.2 times forecast sales, cheaper than Nio and Li Auto, according to Refinitiv. Investors could be in for a fun ride. (By Katrina Hamlin)

