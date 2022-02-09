US Markets
Chinese Tech Giant Baidu’s Earnings to Decline in Q4

Baidu Inc, a leader in the Chinese search industry in terms of user market share, is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings of $1.89 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of nearly 40% from $3.08 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

However, the Chinese tech giant would post revenue growth of about 9% to $5.04 billion. The company has beaten consensus earnings estimates in most of the quarters in the last two years, at least.

“We maintain a “Buy” rating for Baidu (BIDU) with a target price of RMB 165. Our target price is based on the forward P/E of 18.48x and forward P/S of 0.42x for FY22. Non-GAAP EPS of RMB 56.59 ($8.98) for FY22. This provides an upside potential of 15% over the CMP of RMB 143.80,” noted Shejal Ajmera is founder and head of research at CrispIdea.

“We decrease our estimate for revenue growth to 14.3% from 19% for FY21 due to China’s low GDP growth. We estimate revenue growth of 10% for FY22 and 12% for FY23. We estimate EPS of RMB 56.19 ($8.87) and RMB 56.59 ($8.93) for FY21 and FY22, respectively.”

The U.S. listed Baidu stock traded 1.41% higher at $165.29 on Wednesday. The stock rose over 11% so far this year after slumping more than 30% in 2021.

Analyst Comments

Baidu has provided better disclosure and has struck a constructive tone on its AI initiatives. We find it well-positioned in certain industrial applications. We also like its rich cash position and strategic investments. Our price target reflects materialization of AI investments, but we highlight milder near-term growth vs. peers amid risks from the competition,” noted Gary Yu, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“The company appears well-positioned to ride the next Internet wave, but patience is needed. Our price target implies 13x 2023e non-GAAP P/E, vs. the 10-30x trading band since 2018. Despite upside potential, we remain on the sidelines owing to near-term ad industry weakness, macro headwinds, and COVID-19 uncertainties.”

Baidu Stock Price Forecast

Nine analysts who offered stock ratings for Baidu in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $259.00 with a high forecast of $330.00 and a low forecast of $175.00.

The average price target represents a 56.21% change from the last price of $165.80. All of those nine analysts rated “Buy”, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley gave the base target price to $190 with a high of $370 under a bull scenario and $118 under the worst-case scenario. The investment bank gave an “Equal-weight” rating on the Chinese Internet giant’s stock.

Several analysts have also updated their stock outlook. Goldman Sachs cut the target price to $252 from $270. CFRA lifted the target price by $14 to $124. Susquehanna lowered the price objective to $175 from $200.

Technical analysis suggests it is good to hold for now as 100-day Moving Average and 100-200-day MACD Oscillator gives mixed signals.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

