Chinese Tech ETFs Rebound on Positive Noises from Beijing

ETFs tracking the China and Emerging Market Digitalization have witnessed a stunning rebound after Beijing signalled support to help stabilize markets and announced the easing of COVID restrictions in the strategically important tech hub of Shenzhen.

Investors are also eagerly anticipating the results of talks between the US and China happening today (Friday) which they hope will resolve some of the outstanding regulatory challenges faced by Chinese firms listing in the US.

Chinese Tech ETFs performance

These developments have caused ETFs tracking the sector to rise an average of 12% this week, and ETFs targeting Chinese Disruptive Technology providers have seen more than $175 million of inflows this week. Leading the charge was the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETFs (PGJ) which jumped 17%, the First Trust Chindia ETF (FNI) which rose 15%, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) up 14.5% and the Global X Emerging Market Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EWEB) up 13%.

