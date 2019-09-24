Chinese supplement provider Dragon Jade International revises filing for $10 million US IPO

Dragon Jade International, a China-based health supplement and services provider, filed an amendment on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $10 million in an initial public offering. The company originally filed in November 2018 but was ineligible for Renaissance Capital tracking because it wasn't being offered on a firm commitment basis.



The Hong Kong, China-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $1 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DGJI. The company has not selected underwriters yet. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.